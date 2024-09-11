Athena Investment Management Has $528,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Athena Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $102.27 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

View Our Latest Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.