Athena Investment Management Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.7 %

ADM stock opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $80.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

