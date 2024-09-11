AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 0.9%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. 10,124,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 35,699,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $316,472,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AT&T by 1,379.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,159,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,774 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $152,109,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 43.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,853,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602,586 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

