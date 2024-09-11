Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.76. 1,276,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,224,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

