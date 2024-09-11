Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $68.00

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.00 and last traded at $68.07, with a volume of 90693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.16.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 230.71%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

