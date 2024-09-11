Axie Infinity Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $668.84 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $668.84 million and approximately $20.89 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $4.47 or 0.00007903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,479,508 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,467,754.25242457 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.4449906 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 473 active market(s) with $17,938,262.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

