Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,937 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of American Financial Group worth $60,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,972,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $97,304,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $134.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

