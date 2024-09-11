Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $173.28 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,542,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360,650 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.17% of Prologis worth $173,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.12.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLD opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

