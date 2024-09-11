Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 970,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,910 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $76,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day moving average is $83.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $96.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

