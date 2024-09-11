Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 114,132 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,703,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,132 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 1.1% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.47% of Paychex worth $202,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 143,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,163 shares of company stock valued at $17,537,817 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $134.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $134.27. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.18.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.62.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

