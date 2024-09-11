Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,296 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.16% of Atmos Energy worth $28,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,472,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,314,641,000 after acquiring an additional 127,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,608 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,575,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,243,000 after buying an additional 83,661 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,521,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,506,000 after buying an additional 66,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,595,000 after buying an additional 50,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $136.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $136.33.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.