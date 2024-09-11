Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) to Issue GBX 3.20 Dividend

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bakkavor Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:BAKK traded up GBX 0.73 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 157.73 ($2.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,968. The firm has a market cap of £912.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,744.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.85. Bakkavor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 163.50 ($2.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAKK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, fresh cut salads, burritos, food-to-go products, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

