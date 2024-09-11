Band Protocol (BAND) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.01 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Band Protocol has a market cap of $159.91 million and $4.01 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001875 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 150,830,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,830,800 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

