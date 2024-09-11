Bank of America Increases Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Price Target to $72.00

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAM. StockNews.com upgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

PAM traded up $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,499. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.17 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 20.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 428.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 509,487 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 622,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at about $3,020,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 472.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 41,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 34,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

