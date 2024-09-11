Bellway (LON:BWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,202.00

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,202 ($41.87) and last traded at GBX 3,107.97 ($40.64), with a volume of 22751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,122 ($40.83).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on BWY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,368 ($44.04) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,013 ($39.40) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.73) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
