Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires 268 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $551.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24. The firm has a market cap of $476.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

