Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires 643 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $132.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.40. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $134.39. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

