Biltmore Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 593.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $184.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.