Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $497,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 250,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,969 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.3% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 668,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,171,000 after buying an additional 47,299 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,195,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 929,444 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after acquiring an additional 58,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

