Biltmore Family Office LLC Reduces Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Biltmore Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for 1.0% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 69.3% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $19.67.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.