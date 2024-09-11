Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 500 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $197,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,140,000 after buying an additional 113,226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,129,000 after buying an additional 64,202 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,163,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 882,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,808,000 after buying an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.89 and a 1-year high of $111.14.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

