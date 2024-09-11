Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

Bioceres Crop Solutions stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,255. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $533.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIOX. Roth Capital upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.