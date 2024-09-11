Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Tops $12.31 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $12.31 million and $2,522.79 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00072618 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020797 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007250 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,946.43 or 0.39983439 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

