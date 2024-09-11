BitShares (BTS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.21 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. BitShares has a market cap of $5.21 million and $24,437.96 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

