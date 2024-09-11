Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.41

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.41 and last traded at C$5.01, with a volume of 152563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLN. Ventum Financial set a C$6.50 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Blackline Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.00.

Blackline Safety Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$271.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76.

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

