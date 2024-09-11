Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.15

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.15. Blue Dolphin Energy shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 2,185 shares changing hands.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

