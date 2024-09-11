Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.6% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $467.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $489.86 and a 200 day moving average of $449.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

