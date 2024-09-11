Blue Square Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $751.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $296.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $914.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $948.40.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

