Blur (BLUR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $33.43 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Blur has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. Blur has a total market capitalization of $14.41 million and approximately $33.43 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,863,322,982.0681126 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.17939365 USD and is up 6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $37,417,201.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

