BNB Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.51 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $515.93 or 0.00917242 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion and approximately $1.51 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,282 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,934,313.96046218. The last known price of BNB is 508.19887773 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2223 active market(s) with $1,444,567,799.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

