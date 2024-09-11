BNB Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.51 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $515.93 or 0.00917242 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion and approximately $1.51 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,282 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,934,313.96046218. The last known price of BNB is 508.19887773 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2223 active market(s) with $1,444,567,799.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
