BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

MAA opened at $163.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.90. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

