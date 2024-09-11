Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 on October 31st

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Boston Properties has a payout ratio of 209.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Boston Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Boston Properties stock opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Properties from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

