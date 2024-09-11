Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Boyd Gaming has a payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.
Boyd Gaming Stock Performance
BYD stock opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $68.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley raised Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boyd Gaming
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Safe Stocks with Safe Dividends for Your Portfolio
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Buy SentinelOne Now? AI Growth Surges After CrowdStrike Fallout
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Don’t Overlook Unity: Why This Stock Could Be Ready to Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.