Brasada Capital Management LP Grows Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

STE stock opened at $247.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $247.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.86.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.69%.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

