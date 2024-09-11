Brasada Capital Management LP Has $13.02 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Brasada Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises 2.3% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $13,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,553,058,000 after buying an additional 73,585 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $282,329,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 13.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 592,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,394 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 499,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,079,000 after purchasing an additional 84,353 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $308.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.35 and its 200-day moving average is $325.99.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

