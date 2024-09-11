Brasada Capital Management LP Has $369,000 Position in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Gambling.com Group worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Gambling.com Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 29.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gambling.com Group stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $375.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.86. Gambling.com Group Limited has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $14.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 22.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Gambling.com Group Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

