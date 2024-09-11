Brasada Capital Management LP Has $7.66 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brasada Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,859 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.3% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 56.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.14.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $178.05 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

