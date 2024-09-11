Brasada Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,860 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,252.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 136.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.