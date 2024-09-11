Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 226 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Brasada Capital Management LP lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.8% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,476,000 after buying an additional 98,387 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,303,000 after acquiring an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $512,190,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,881,000 after purchasing an additional 24,852 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX stock opened at $495.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

