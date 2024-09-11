Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 6,812 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Chart Industries by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Chart Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

GTLS opened at $106.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $179.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.67, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.37.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,960.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

