Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Braze in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Braze’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRZE. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Braze Price Performance

BRZE stock opened at $34.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. Braze has a 1 year low of $33.24 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Braze by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Braze by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $3,282,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $2,508,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Braze by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 23,322 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $738,040.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,852,986.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $136,662.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 221,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,520,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $738,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,852,986.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,345 shares of company stock worth $8,232,925 over the last 90 days. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

