Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,677,253 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 828,665 shares.The stock last traded at $54.09 and had previously closed at $55.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bread Financial by 47.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

