Brokerages Set Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Price Target at $81.00

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

AX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Axos Financial

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Axos Financial Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Axos Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 183,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AX opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.17. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $79.15. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

(Get Free Report

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.