Brokerages Set Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Target Price at $60.53

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. TD Cowen cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,849,000 after purchasing an additional 939,142 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,341,000 after buying an additional 2,155,842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,130,000 after buying an additional 434,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $127,337,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,638,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

