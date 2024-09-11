Brokerages Set Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) PT at GBX 276.75

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 235.50 ($3.08).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 282 ($3.69) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 142.60 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -705.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 229.40 ($3.00).

In other news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 45,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £43,647.36 ($57,077.76). 34.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

(Get Free Report

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.