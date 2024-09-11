Brokerages Set Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Price Target at $9.00

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Pyxis Oncology Trading Up 6.3 %

PYXS stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Pyxis Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $224.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYXS. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pyxis Oncology



Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.



