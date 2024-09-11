Brokerages Set Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target at $35.17

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

NYSE:ZWS opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $134,878.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,854,060.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 36,938 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $1,124,392.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,682,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,904,218.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $134,878.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 389,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,854,060.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,951 shares of company stock worth $4,424,854. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 76.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 732.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

