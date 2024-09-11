Brokers Offer Predictions for Calibre Mining Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calibre Mining in a research note issued on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CXB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.90.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.97. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.40.

In other Calibre Mining news, Director Darren John Hall acquired 25,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,550 shares of company stock valued at $76,994. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

