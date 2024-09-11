Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 4.8% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

