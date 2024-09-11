Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Trading 7.9% Higher

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). 41,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 117,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.04 ($0.03).

Cadogan Energy Solutions Trading Up 7.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £5.37 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 20.14, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cadogan Energy Solutions Company Profile

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.

